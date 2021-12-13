Rohit Sharma may miss South Africa Test series due to leg injury: Reports

Mumbai, Dec 13 (IANS) Ahead of India's tour of South Africa, which starts from December 26, there is an injury scare which may derail India's best-laid plans. As per reports, opener Rohit Sharma, who was appointed as vice-captain of the Test team, could miss the Test series due to a leg injury.



Sharma had recently replaced Ajinkya Rahane as the vice-captain of the Test side apart from being promoted as India's white-ball captain.



While the extent of Sharma's injury is not yet known, the report also said that Gujarat opener Priyank Panchal has been alerted by the BCCI. Panchal was the captain of the India A team's three-four day matches tour to South Africa, where he captained in two matches, registering scores of 96, 24 and 0 in his three innings.



"It is learned that Rohit suffered the injury during the net sessions before the India squad entered quarantine in Mumbai, from where they are scheduled to travel to South Africa this week," said a report from ESPNCricinfo.



If Sharma is unable to feature in Tests against South Africa, it will be a big blow to India's plans of winning a Test series in the Rainbow nation for the first time. Sharma had scored 906 runs in 21 innings at an average of 47.68 and was India's highest run-getter in Test cricket in 2021. In India's last Test against England at The Oval in September, Sharma was the 'Player of the Match' for his wonderful knock of 127 off 256 balls during the second innings in India's 157-run win.



Panchal, on the other hand, had been a part of India's extended squad that played against England England in four Tests at home in February and March. The 31-year-old, who captains Gujarat in domestic cricket, was in the squad as a reserve opener alongside Abhimanyu Easwaran for the home Tests against England, which India won 3-1. In 100 FC matches, Panchal has scored 7011 runs at a healthy average of 45.52, including 24 centuries and 25 half-centuries with an unbeaten 314 as his highest score.



