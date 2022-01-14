Rockets hit Baghdad Green Zone, 2 wounded

Baghdad, Jan 14 (IANS) Several rockets hit the heavily fortified Green Zone that houses the US embassy in central Baghdad, wounding a woman and a child, the Iraqi military said.



"The innocent people in the Green Zone were attacked by several rockets fired from the Doura neighborhood in southern Baghdad on Thursday, targeting headquarters of diplomatic missions, which are protected by the Iraqi forces," the media office of the Iraqi Joint Operations Command said in a statement.



One of the rockets fell on a school building inside the zone, wounding a woman and a female child, according to the statement.



Meanwhile, an Interior Ministry source anonymously told Xinhua that the air defense weapons protecting the US embassy opened fire on two rockets and blew them up before reaching their targets, while a third rocket landed on a school building, causing damage, Xinhua news agency reported.



Earlier in January, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi called the attacks on Iraqi military bases "absurd," stressing the end of the combat mission of the US-led coalition forces in Iraq after their withdrawal from the country.



The latest attack came as part of a recent series of drone and rocket attacks that targeted the Green Zone and Iraqi army bases, housing US advisers and agencies.



