'Rocket Boys' makers release trailer, raise excitement about India's space pioneers

Mumbai, Jan 20 (IANS) The trailer of the upcoming web series 'Rocket Boys' was unveiled on Thursday. The series stars Ishwak Singh as Dr Vikram Sarabhai and Jim Sarbh as Dr Homi J. Bhabha, India's space pioneers.



It revolves around the lives of nuclear physicists Dr Vikram Sarabhai and Dr Homi J. Bhabha, and follows their journey as they set out to create the Indian space programme.



It takes account of several international and geopolitical factors that shaped the Indian nuclear programme and Indian space programme including the raw materials shortage after the Second World War, industrial policy of India and the Sino-Indian War of 1962.



The trailer starts off with establishing the excellence of the prominent lead scientists (Dr Vikram Sarabhai and Dr Homi J. Bhabha) and their camaraderie, progressing into the element of love before it sharply cuts the mounting tension between the scientist pair with a difference of opinion that would spiral over the next course of events in the story.



The series, which also stars talents like Regina Cassandra, Rajat Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Saba Azad, and Arjun Radhakrishnan in pivotal roles, has been directed by Abhay Pannu.



Created by Nikkhil Advani, Roy Kapur Films, and Emmay Entertainment, and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani, the show will be soon available for streaming on SonyLIV from February 4.



