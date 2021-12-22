'Rocket Boys' actress Regina Cassandra on playing legendary dancer Mrinalini Sarabhai

Mumbai, Dec 22 (IANS) Actress Regina Cassandra will be soon seen essaying the role of legendary dancer Mrinalini Sarabhai in the upcoming show 'Rocket Boys'.



The show, which also stars Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh in lead roles follows the journey of India's greatest physicists Homi J. Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai.



Talking about her part in the show, Regina said, "As an actor, to get a chance to play such an iconic character on screen for my first ever Hindi OTT release is like a dream come true. But there is also a great responsibility when you're portraying somebody who is an iconic figure like her."



Describing the depth of the character, she said, "Dancers have a certain body language, and it was a challenge to get it right. Mrinalini ji was a very dignified lady who was not prone to any dramatics, no matter what storm she was facing in her private life."



"So, it was important to portray her in that form. There was a lot of research and homework that went behind it. However, this is an opportunity of a lifetime, and I am thankful for it. My heart is full of gratitude."



Created by Nikkhil Advani, Roy Kapur Films & Emmay Entertainment, 'Rocket Boys' is directed by Abhay Pannu and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani. The show will be streaming soon on SonyLIV.



--IANS

aa/kr