Robust security in place to prevent attacks on migrant labourers: MHA

New Delhi, Dec 14 (IANS) The government said on Tuesday that robust security and intelligence grid are in place to prevent any terrorist attacks on migrant labourers.



"In addition, day and night area domination, patrolling and proactive operations against terrorists are being carried out in the areas where migrant labourers work/reside," said Minister of State for Home, Nityanand Rai, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.



He said round-the-clock checking at nakas and road opening parties are being adequately augmented at the strategic points to thwart any terrorist attack on migrant labourers in Kashmir.



The minister was asked whether the government intends to prevent reverse migration of labourers from Kashmir to their native places, to which he replied that several steps have been taken the for safety and security of the migrant labourers who are expected to return to the Valley at the end of the winter season.



"The migrant labourers from different parts of the country usually come to the Valley every year in the month of April/May and return to their native places during winter after completing their seasonal work in the Valley," Rai added.



Hundreds of migrant labourers were forced to flee the Valley in October after several incidents of killing of migrant workers were reported there.



