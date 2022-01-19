Robbie Williams 'lost his virginity in seconds' in his mother's bed

Los Angeles, Jan 19 (IANS) 'Angels' hitmaker Robbie Williams has recalled that he lost his virginity in "seconds" in his mum's bed.



He told the 'This Past Weekend' podcast: "I took the girl back to mine and then I got scared, I was like, 'I can't do this.'



"And then as she was leaving I saw all of my friends' faces pointing and laughing at me and I was like, 'No, I must do this.' They were laughing because I wasn't going to do it.



"So I go upstairs and go into my room and it's a single bed and we can't fit on it, so I go into my mum's. It was over in seconds."



The 47-year-old singer shared he still remembers the girl fondly, and he even referenced her in one of his songs, reports femalefirst.co.uk.



He added: "I put her name in a song of mine, perhaps I shouldn't have done that because she'll be a mum."



The musician joked he later discovered a technique to help his performance in the bedroom.



"I'd have to have sex with people I didn't fancy just to have long sex."



