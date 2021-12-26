Roads reopened in Tripoli after military mobilisation

Tripoli, Dec 26 (IANS) A number of roads in southern Tripoli have reopened after they were closed due to recent military mobilisation.



Following the reopening of the roads, Ahmed Nooh, a local security official, expressed the hope that stability and security were established in the country, reports Xinhua news agency.



A few days ago, a large number of military vehicles and heavy weapons were deployed, and schools were closed in the area for fear of possible military action.



The UN Support Mission in Libya expressed concern about the military mobilization, calling on all Libyan actors to "exercise restraint at this delicate moment and to work together to create a secure political atmosphere that preserves Libya's progress and enables peaceful elections and a successful transition".



Libya has been suffering insecurity and chaos since the fall of its leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.



--IANS

ksk/