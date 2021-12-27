RJD VP gets threat call for quoting Sawarkar

Patna, Dec 27 (IANS) RJD vice-president Shivanand Tiwari on Monday allegedly received a threatening call over his comments on the ideology of RSS leader Veer Sawarkar.



The call was received on his mobile phone and the caller used abusive words and languages against him.



"The word Hindutva was used for the first time by Sawarkar in 1923. He also said that calling cow as mother by a human is not justified. Sawarkar had questioned that how could an animal become the mother of humans?" Tiwari pointed out on Sunday.



He further said that the statement of Sawarkar is available every where on several platforms.



"I support his statement and strongly believe that the followers of Sawarkar cannot apply selective approach. If you are a follower of Sawarkar, you should endorse his all ideologies," Tiwari said.



The RJD leader had also made a reference to the Dharma Sansad organised in Haridwar to spread hatred in society.



"Now, a section of people are encouraging hatred in society. The way the caller threatened me was a reflection of hatred he has," Tiwari said.



--IANS

ajk/shb/