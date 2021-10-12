RJD treating upcoming Bihar bypolls as 'do or die' battle

Patna, Oct 12 (IANS) RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday asked party leaders to work hard in poll-bound Assembly constituencies - Kusheshwar Asthan in Darbhanga and Tarapur in Munger, saying it is a "do or die" situation for the party.



In a two-hour meet at the residence of Rabri Devi at 10 Circular Road, he stressed that the party's victory in the two constituencies will give a clear message to ruling Janata Dal-United and the Bharatiya Janata Party.



According to a senior RJD leader, Tejashwi Yadav and Lalu Prasad want a moral victory over Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the NDA, and hence, these two seats are very important for it.



"The intention of the RJD is clear in the by-election to these two seats. Hence, it has not compromised with the Congress and put up its own candidate from Tarapur," the leader, who did not want to be identified, said.



"We all know that Congress has no other option in Bihar apart from the RJD. So we are sure Congress would not go anywhere. Our leader has clear instructions to avoid showing friendship with the Congress in the by-election. They have also put up candidates from these two seats," he added.



"Bypolls are a completely different situation compared to the Assembly election where the RJD had given 70 seats to the Congress but it had managed to win only 19. Many of us believed that the Congress was given at least 15 extra seats in the 2020 Assembly election and the RJD had faced the consequences of it. Tejashwi Yadav does not want to repeat the mistake. Hence, it has decided to contest from these two seats," he said.



"We have been given an assignment to establish good communications with voters on the basis of caste, community, and religion. JD-U is facing anti-incumbency of 16 years especially after the 2020 Assembly election as crime graph, unemployment, price rise of commodities, fuel and other have taken huge spikes," he said.



--IANS

