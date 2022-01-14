RJD MLA seeks cancellation of FIR against man who took Covid vax 12 times

Patna, Jan 14 (IANS) Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA Prof Chandrashekhar has written a letter to the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police of Madhepura, seeking cancellation of the FIR registered against one Brahmadev Mandal, 84, who has taken 12 doses of Covid vaccine.



"He has taken 12 doses of Covid vaccine but he is not a criminal. Hence, the FIR should be withdrawn against him," Chandrashekhar, an MLA of Madhepura Sadar, said.



"Mandal could be a case study as he has taken 12 doses of Corona. It could be a great investigative subject for medical science for the entire world," he said.



Following his letter, Madhepura SP Rajesh Kumar also reacted to it.



"Mandal is an elderly person and we are not treating him as accused. I also appeal to him to come before the police and cooperate in the investigation," Kumar said.



Mandal, after the registration of the FIR, is at large. The police have launched a manhunt.



Jan Adhikar Party leader Rajesh Ranjan also criticised Madhepura police for treating him as accused.



"It is a failure of the health department. In a bid to hide the failure, the health department had registered an FIR against him," Yadav said.



Brahmadev Mandal is facing charges of cheating.



He has taken vaccines from February 13, 2021 to January 4 2022, using different identity proofs. Mandal also violated the norms of Covid guidelines.



A native of ward number 8 of Aurai locality in Madhepura, he had claimed that he has no fault. It is a negligence of the health department of Bihar.



"The vaccine is useful to fight Corona as well as improve my immunity to fight with other diseases. I did not make any mistake or had any wrongful intent behind taking the vaccine 12 times," Mandal had earlier said.



"How the health department has given me the vaccine 12 times? It is the negligence of the health department. The officials of the health department are trying to hide their own failure and blaming me," he had said.



--IANS

ajk/pgh