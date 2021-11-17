RJD legislator to be presented in court in arms case

Patna, Nov 17 (IANS) RJD's bahubali (strongman) legislator Anant Kumar Singh who is lodged in Patna's Beur Jail in connection with illegal possession of AK-47 rifle, will be presented in the court on Thursday.



Singh, an MLA from Mokama, is reportedly ill in the jail, and he was unable to record his statement in the district court of Patna. His close associate Sunil Ram was also not present in the court. Hence, a new date -- November 17 (Thursday), was issued to get the statement recorded.



A team of Patna Police headed by then City SP Lipi Singh conducted a raid at the house of Anant Singh in Nadma village on August 16, 2019. Though the house belongs to Singh, he was not residing there, and a caretaker was looking after the property.



During the search operation, the police team recovered an AK-47 assault rifle, two live hand grenades and 26 live cartridges of AK-47.



The AK-47 rifle was kept in a hutment. Hand grenades were recovered from the adjoining hut.



The police said that AK-47 rifle was evenly wrapped with a plastic bag followed by layers of carbons to avoid detection with metal detectors during transportation.



--IANS

ajk/pgh







