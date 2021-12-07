RJD leader's advice to Shah on safeguarding int'l borders

Patna, Dec 7 (IANS) Taking potshots at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Shivanand Tiwari on Tuesday advised the latter to learn from Kumar about monitoring the International Borders of the country and stopping the anti-national activities of the terrorists.



Nitish Kumar also holds the charge of the Home portfolio in the state.



Tiwari said that despite the liquor ban, home delivery is easily available in every city and village of the state. As Nitish Kumar is making efforts to make liquor ban successful in Bihar, his government has now initiated drone surveillance to stop the activities of liquor mafia involved in home delivery of liquor in the state.



A notification in this regard was initiated by state Excise Commissioner, B. Kartikeya Dhanji. He said that the department has floated a tender to buy drones for monitoring the activities of liquor mafia in the state. The drone facility will be soon available in every district of the state, he added.



"The way Bihar Home Minister is coming up with new ideas to stop activities of liquor mafia in the state, Amit Shah should learn a lesson from him and apply the same on International Borders to stop anti-national activities by terrorists," the RJD Vice President said.



The home delivery of liquor is rampant in Bihar despite the ban. The mafia is using school children as delivery boys to execute their operation.



--IANS

