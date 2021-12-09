RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav marries long-time friend Rachel

New Delhi, Dec 9 (IANS) Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday got married to his long-time friend Rachel Godinho at a simple ceremony at the Sainik Farms here.



Tejashwi's sister Rohini Acharya took to Twitter to share the news of her brother's wedding.



"Lots of love, blessings and happiness for my newly married couple," she tweeted along with pictures of the marriage.



Tejashwi and Rachel know each other for some time now. After her marriage with the RJD leader, she will be known as 'Rajeshwari Yadav'.



The wedding was held at the farmhouse of Tejashwi's sister, Misa Bharti.



The Yadavs had kept the marriage in their family a closely-guarded affair. According to sources, Tejashwi's father Lalu Prasad was apparently not happy with the marital alliance of Tejashwi and Rachel. However, he eventually agreed to their wedding after "long conversations and discussions" with the family members.



The wedding venue was decorated in pink and blue colour theme. Tight security arrangements were put in place, and the entry of mediapersons was prohibited.



According to sources, around 50 people were present at the wedding, including former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav.



