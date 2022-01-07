RJD leader shot at in Patna

Patna, Jan 7 (IANS) A RJD leader was shot at by a couple of bike-borne assailants in Patna's Harnichak locality on Friday morning.



President of Lalu-Rabri Sewa Sansthan Munna Kumar has sustained two gunshot injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital where his condition is stated to be "critical".



The crime took place when Munna Kumar had gone to a marriage hall owned by him in the Harnichak locality. After leaving the marriage hall in a car, two bike-borne assailants open fired on him.



Several rounds were fired by the attackers, two of which hit him. The sudden firing led to a chaos helping the assailants flee the spot.



The local people rushed the RJD leader to Paras hospital where he is battling for life.



"The actual motive of the incident is yet to be ascertained. We have been scanning the CCTV footage of the area for some clues about the attackers. The victim is not in position to give a statement," said an official of Beur police station requesting anonymity.



--IANS

ajk/shb/