Riya Deepsi on challenges she faced to learn riding a bike

Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) ‘Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na actress Riya Deepsi shares that she learnt riding a bike for an upcoming sequence in the show.



She is seen playing a pivotal and mysterious role of 'Roma' in it. Riya says that she had never ridden a bike before this in her life and it was really challenging for her.



Riya said: "When I was informed by the team that I will have to ride a Bullet for one particular scene, I was quite excited. We were on an outdoor shoot for ‘Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na' in Udaipur, and I was quite kicked about trying something new for the show. I have never ridden a bike, and straight away handling a Bullet was challenging."



The story of ‘Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na' revolves around the life of a simple girl from Udaipur, 'Krishna Chaturvedi'(played by actress Anjali Tatrari) whose life changes after getting married to 'Prince Devraj' (played by Avinesh Rekhi) and entering into a completely different environment of a royal family. 'Roma', played by Ritya herself is shown related to 'Prince Devraj's family but still in the show there are a lot of secrets around her character that are yet to be revealed in the show.



The ‘Razia Sultan' actress adds on how she shot the particular scene for the show and the appreciation she got from her team.



Deepsi says: "It is a little heavy, but with the help of the team, I practised riding the bike a couple of times and within two hours, I was driving it properly on the streets of Udaipur. The shot was beautiful, and I was appreciated by everyone for learning it so quickly. In fact, I wasn't even expecting this. After that, I rode my bike in Udaipur and had a gala time."



‘Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na' airs on Zee TV.



