Rita Bahuguna Joshi offers to quit as MP if her son given ticket

New Delhi, Jan 18 (IANS) BJP Lok Sabha member from Allahabad Rita Bahuguna Joshi on Tuesday offered to resign from parliament if the party is ready to give ticket to her son Mayank Joshi in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.



It is learnt that Joshi has written to BJP chief J.P. Nadda offering her resignation from Lok Sabha membership if the party is ready to give ticket to her son. She also met Uttar Pradesh BJP election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan.



For ticket distribution this time, the BJP has decided to not field any sitting member of Parliament and a policy of 'one ticket one family'.



Joshi said that she had sent a proposal in this regard to party chief Nadda and it's up to the party leadership to decide on it. "It is up to the party to decide on my offer. I had already announced that I will not contest the 2024 Lok Sabha polls," she said.



Joshi mentioned that her son is working in BJP since 2009 and like others seeking ticket from Lucknow Cantt. "It the party has decided a policy of one ticket per family then I am ready to resign from Lok Sabha to make way for my son, if he gets the ticket to contest assembly polls," she said.



Joshi's offer came a day before the BJP's Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting on January 19 to finalise candidates for Goa, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh.



In its first meeting last week, the BJP CEC finalised candidates for 172 Assembly seats of Uttar Pradesh where polling will be held in the first three phases. The BJP, however, released the first list of 107 candidates for Uttar Pradesh.



On Wednesday BJP CEC is meeting once again to finalise more names of party candidates for Uttar Pradesh along with Goa and Uttarakhand.



The Uttar Pradesh assembly polls will be held in seven phases in February-March starting from February 10. Counting of votes will be held on March 10.



--IANS

ssb/skp/