Rising prices, economic issues biggest problems facing the country

New Delhi, Nov 12 (IANS) Nearly 32.8 per cent of the people feel that rising prices and economic issues are the biggest problems the country is facing at the moment, while just 6.1 per cent of them are worried about corruption, as per the ABP-CVoter-IANS 5-State Snap Poll conducted in the poll-bound states of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur.



The people from the five poll-bound states gave mixed response to the question on their views on the issues that the county is facing at present.



The Covid-19 pandemic seems to have less effect as 11.3 per cent of the respondents see it as an issue that the country facing at the moment.



Among the states, the respondents from Goa seemed to be a little more concerned about the pandemic, as 20.3 per cent of them voted it as the main issue.



In contradiction, only 19.2 per cent people from the state are worried about unemployment. Nearly 8.0 per cent people did not record their opinion.



Notably, only 4.7 per cent of the respondents feel that issues related to agriculture and farmers are the biggest in the country, which is also a global agricultural powerhouse.



In Uttarakhand, none of the respondents voted agricultural issues as the main problem.



As many as 39.5 per cent of the people from Uttarakhand are worried about the whopping number of unemployed people in the country.



The five-state snap poll was conducted with a sample size of 1,07,193 across 690 seats with a margin of error of +/- 3 per cent to +/- 5 per cent.



