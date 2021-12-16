Rise of Islamic fundamentalism key reason for dwindling Hindu population in B'desh

New Delhi, Dec 16 (IANS) A majority of Indians believe that the rise of Islamic fundamentalism in Bangladesh and better prospects in India are the key reasons for the dwindling Hindu population in Bangladesh since its Independence in 1971, as per an IANS-CVoter Snap Poll.



The nationwide poll was conducted on the occasion of 50th anniversary of the Bangladesh Liberation War of 1971. The sample size for the poll was 2,339.



The results of the poll showed that 29.2 per cent of the respondents cited the rise of Islamic fundamentalism as the key reason for the steady fall in Hindu population in Bangladesh, while 24.2 per cent thought that better prospects in India leading to large scale migration of the community from the neighbouring country is the prime reason for the fall in the community's population.



Only 12.1 per cent of those interviewed during the survey said that Hindu population in the neighbouring country has declined because of the persecution by the majority community.



As many as 34.5 per cent of the respondents said that all the aforementioned factors have led to the steady fall in the share or Hindu population since Bangladesh's liberation in 1971.



In the same survey, respondents appeared to be evenly divided in their opinion on the creation of Bangladesh and its impact on India.



While 29.5 per cent of those who participated in the survey believed that creation of Bangladesh has helped India a lot, 20.8 per cent opined that it has helped a little.



As many as 23.7 per cent of the respondents felt that the birth of the new country has made no difference to the interests of India, while 26 per cent said that the independence of Bangladesh has actually harmed the interests of India.



If we look at the political divide among the respondents and their opinion on the issue, both NDA and opposition voters answered on similar lines.



