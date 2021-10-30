Rinzing Denzongpa, Malvika Raaj's 'Squad' to have digital release on Nov 12

Mumbai, Oct 30 (IANS) Director Nilesh Sahay's 'Squad' which marks the debut of veteran actor Danny Denzongpa's son Rinzing and Malvika Raaj, will release digitally on ZEE5 on November 12.



Rinzing said: "'Squad' has been an amazing journey. We've seen everything through this film - extreme weather and logistic issues due to restrictions during the pandemic yet we were more on top. I am proud to have this as my debut film and it's been an honour working with Nilesh. I am truly looking forward to the audience experiencing the spectacle that 'Squad' is."



The movie is supported by Pooja Batra, Mohan Kapur and Amit Gaur.



'Squad' revolves around the battle between the nations' Special forces with a little girl at the centre of it who has lost everyone in her life. With patriotism and an emotional bond at the heart of it.



'Squad' also has high-octane action sequences involving MIG 8, helicopter chases and 400 soldiers. It is the first Indian film to be shot in Belarus.



Director, producer and writer Nilesh Sahay added: "While we faced many challenges due to the pandemic, the film was completed without compromising on quality and I am certain that Squad will set a benchmark when it comes to action sequences in Indian films."



'Squad' has an international crew giving the film international scale and grandeur including Kier Beck known for 'Mad Max: Fury Road' as the stunt coordinator, William Humphris who has 'Quantum of Solace' and 'Clash of the Titans' to his credit as a camera assistant and Maciej Kwiatkowski known for films like 'King Arthur: Legend of the Sword' and 'The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt' as the stunt choreographer. The cast and crew have left no stone unturned to ensure that it is the most awaited action film of the year.



Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer of ZEE5 India said: "Action as a genre works well across the globe and on ZEE5. So, we are excited to bring forth the much-awaited action film, 'Squad'."



