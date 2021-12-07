Ridhima, Saaniya among favourites for 14th Leg of WPGT

Kolkata, Dec 7 (IANS) Ridhima Dilawari will have a chance to pick up a title towards the end of the season as the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour comes to its closing stages with the 14th Leg of the Tour.



In a field that is relatively slimmer as the season approaches the end, some of the in-form names have skipped the event to participate in the Ladies European Tour Q-School in Spain. As many as 12 Indian pros are in Spain this week, 10 in the pre-qualifier and 2 in the final.



Ridhima Dilawari, Saaniya Sharma, Neha Tripathi, Smriti Mehra, and Lakhmehar Pardesi are among the names that will start as favourites for the event, which carries a purse of Rs 7 lakh.



Five amateurs, Rishika Muralidhar, Jahnavi Prakhya, NIshna Patel, Smriti Bhargav, and Zara Anand are also in the fray.



The Hero Order of Merit leader, Amandeep Drall has skipped the event but with some of the other contenders also not playing in Kolkata, she is assured of the Order of Merit honours.



--IANS



cs/bsk