Ridhima aims for back-to-back wins to close WPGT 2021 season

Kolkata, Dec 14 (IANS) Ridhima Dilawari, who won the 14th leg of the Women's Professional Golf Tour (WPGT) at Tollygunge Club, will be back in action this week at the Royal Calcutta Golf Club to try and close 2021 with back-to-back wins. She had also won the first leg of the year.



With most of the top Indians still away due to the Ladies European Tour's Final Qualifying Stage in Spain, Ridhima's main competition will come from the likes of Saaniya Sharma, Lakhmehar Pardesi, and Seher Atwal. The field also includes Smriti Mehra and Neha Tripathi, who have lots of experience. For Smriti, the Royal Calcutta Golf Club is her home course.



In the last leg at Tollygunge, Ridhima managed to hold on for a win despite a closing triple bogey on the 18th hole of the final round. She won by one shot over Saaniya and by two over Lakhmehar.



This week Ridhima has been grouped with amateur Chitrangada Singh and Ishvari Prasanna.



A total of 22 players including four amateurs are in the field for the Rs 7 lakh event.



This is the last event of the combined 2020-21 season in which Amandeep Drall is still leading. She is in Spain right now and has already secured the Hero Order of Merit since her closest rivals, Vani Kapoor and Jahanvi Bakshi are also in Europe f'r the LET's Qualifying School Final Stage.



--IANS



cs/bsk