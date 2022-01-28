Richa Chadha lauds Tigmanshu Dhulia for his grip on craft of acting
Fri, 28 Jan 2022 1643349245000
Mumbai, Jan 28 (IANS) Actress Richa Chadha, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming crime suspense-thriller show, 'The Great Indian Murder', feels that a director who has a profound understanding of the craft of acting is a blessing and is easy to work with.
The actress said this in reference to her 'Gangs of Wasseypur' co-actor Tigmanshu Dhulia, who has directed in 'The Great Indian Murder'.
Richa says, "Working with a director who understands the craft of acting is truly a blessing. Working with Tishoo bhai (Tigmanshu Dhulia) on 'The Great Indian Murder' has been super smooth. I was always on my toes. This is a tough part because it's very straight-up, unlike some of the other roles I have played."
She feels glad that as a director, he always encouraged her during the course of filming, "but we actors felt comfortable enough to improvise, because the director encouraged us. I have to say that the entire experience of having him on the director's chair has been very smooth and fruitful for me and I look forward to collaborating with him very soon; be it as an actor or as a director."
'The Great Indian Murder' which also stars Pratik Gandhi, with Raghubir Yadav and Ashutosh Rana, is a based on the novel 'Six Suspects' by author Vikas Swarup, and will be available for streaming from February 4 on Disney+ Hotstar.
--IANS
aa/dc/svn
