'Rhino' emerald discovered

By IANSlife

New Delhi, Nov 9 (IANSlife) Gemfields introduces "Chipembele", the latest and largest significant gemstone discovered at the Kagem emerald mine in Zambia. Weighing 7,525 carats (1,505g), Chipembele - means ‘rhino in the local indigenous dialect of Bemba.





The discovery of Chipembele follows Insofu (Bemba for ‘elephant' - discovered in 2010) and Inkalamu (‘lion' - 2018), all of which were formed at Kagem, the world's single largest producing emerald mine, owned by Gemfields in partnership with the Zambian government's Industrial Development Corporation.



Chipembele is due to be sold at the next Gemfields emerald auction, with viewing expected to take place from early November 2021, and a share of the proceeds of the sale will support the North Luangwa Conservation Programme in Zambia, to aid critical black rhinoceros conservation efforts.



--IANS

tb/