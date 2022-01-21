Rhea misses SSR, shares throwback gym video on his birth anniversary

Mumbai, Jan 21 (IANS) On late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's 36th birth anniversary on Friday, actress and his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty shared a throwback video saying that she misses him.



Rhea posted a boomerang video on Instagram, where the two are seen having fun in the gym. The unseen video featured the track 'Wish You Were Here' by Pink Floyd.



She wrote alongside the clip: "Miss you so much". It currently has 94.7k likes on the platform. It was in 2020, when Rhea made headlines after she was accused by Sushant Singh Rajput's family of abetment to suicide and also siphoning off funds from the late actor. She was also named in a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) charge sheet along with her brother Showik in a drug-related probe into Sushant's death.



The 29-year-old actress was arrested and spent a month in Mumbai's Byculla jail in September 2020.



On the work front, Rhea was last seen in the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 'Chehre', which released last year.



--IANS

dc/sks/bg