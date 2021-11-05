Return of Diwali in Baramati, hordes troop to greet Pawars

Pune (Maharashtra), Nov 5 (IANS) After a gap of 24 months, the traditional Diwali celebrations in Baramati with the Pawar clan returned with a bang as thousands from across the state turned up to meet and greet the Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar.



A beaming Pawar, flanked by his daughter Supriya Sule, MP and grandnephew MLA Rohit Pawar, and others warmly welcomed the long queues outside their home, met all the party leaders, activists and well-wishers, forgetting the political matters of state for a while.



The Pawars have been celebrating Diwali with their activists and admirers every year, but owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, it was cancelled last year (2020), and revived this year.



"Today is the auspicious day of Balipratipada and Padva. Happy Diwali to all and best wishes for Balipratipada!" said Pawar.



As the crowds noticed and murmured on the absence of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and his family, Pawar Sr. himself took the mike to explain why his nephew was 'missing' at the annual family event.



"Three employees in Ajit Pawar's staff and two drivers are infected by Corona, so we suggested that he should not remain present here," said Sharad Pawar, as the crowds heaved a collective sigh of relief.



Interacting with his political army of young and experienced workers or leaders, a visibly relaxed Pawar said how people were unable to enjoy the festival of lights last year owing to the pandemic.



"However, the state government has taken many important decisions and now the crisis is slowly receding. People can celebrate Diwali, but we must still be prepared for the Covid protocols," Pawar advised.



