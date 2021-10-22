Retired UP cop blackmailed on video call

Lucknow, Oct 22 (IANS) In a bizarre incident, a retired policeman from Krishna Nagar was allegedly blackmailed by a woman who started stripping while on a video call with him.



The policeman then got a call from a man who introduced himself as a cop from Delhi, and asked for money.



In his complaint, the retired policeman B.P.S. Solanki said, "The woman asked me where I was, and I told her that I am from Lucknow. She started to undress while on the call and I disconnected. A little later, I got a call from a man who told me that the video/ photo was being uploaded on YouTube and that to delete it, I would have to pay them Rs 10 lakh."



"I told the blackmailer I would not give a single penny to him or her," he said.



SHO, Krishna Nagar, Alok Kumar Rai, said that an FIR under the charges of extortion and dishonesty has been lodged and investigation is on in the case.



--IANS

