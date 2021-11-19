Repeal of farm laws triggers sharp reactions in Bihar political circles

Patna, Nov 19 (IANS) The withdrawl of the three farm laws by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday has triggered sharp reactions from the opposition leaders in Bihar.



President of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Lalu Prasad, said: "Congratulations to the farmers and poor labourers for winning the longest peaceful and democratic farmers agitation in the world.



"The ministers and leaders of the capitalist government had called the farmers andolanjivi, khalistani, terrorists and anti nationals. Now those who had humiliated the majority of the people in the country, have finally lost the battle."



Highlighting the efforts of the Congress, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Ajeet Sharma said that his party has been fighting against the three agri laws ever since they were passed by the central government.



Meanwhile, reacting to the repelling of the farm laws, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar said: "The decision to pass the three laws pertaining to the farm bills, was taken by the Narendra Modi government. Now, the Prime Minister himself had rolled back the laws. Hence, there is nothing to say about it."



Bihar agriculture minister Amrendra Pratap Singh said: "It is extremely unfortunate that the three farm bills have been withdrawn by the central government."



--IANS

ajk/sks