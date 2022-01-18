Renovated Mubarak Mandi Complex will boost tourism: J&K LG

Jammu, Jan 18 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday chaired the meeting of governing body of the Mubarak Mandi Jammu Heritage Society and reviewed the to-date progress of restoration and renovation works of the Mubarak Mandi Complex, officials said.



During the meeting, the Lt Governor who is the Chairman of the Mubarak Mandi Jammu Heritage Society took a comprehensive review of different works under execution for transforming the Mubarak Mandi Complex as a major tourist attraction in Jammu.



The Lt Governor was briefed about the completion stages of restoration works of different buildings of the complex, financial progress achieved under different schemes and measures to improve connectivity and access to Mubarak Mandi Complex.



The Lt Governor also issued directions to expedite the restoration and conservation works for early completion of the projects for restoring the Dogra heritage palaces as per the desire of the people.



While enquiring about the tourist footfall in the heritage complex, the Lt Governor observed that the renovated Mubarak Mandi complex will boost the tourism sector in Jammu.



--IANS

