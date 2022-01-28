RENEE Cosmetics to host 'FAB5' task in the Bigg Boss 15 Finale Week

New Delhi, Jan 28 (IANS) RENEE Cosmetics, India's leading beauty brand, will be part of a specially curated task 'FAB5' this week on COLORS' 'Bigg Boss'.



As the finale gets closer and before the ultimate winner is crowned, the viewers will get a chance to see if the female contestants of the show have the FAB5 qualities to be the deserving winner.



As a part of the activity, life-size cut-outs of all the existing female contestants of the house will be placed. Placed next to them will be neck-tags labelled with 5 good qualities namely Cruelty-Free, Colourful, Must Have, X-Factor and Strong that resonate with brand RENEE's ethos. The existing male contestants will have to come forward one by one and declare who they think has got these FAB5 qualities to become the winner and place the neck tags on her cut out.



At the end of the task, the female contestants will be presented with Renee Cosmetics hamper as a gratification.



On the association with Bigg Boss show Ashutosh Valani, -- co-founder affirmed, "The essence of the most popular reality show on COLORS, Bigg Boss is such that it is being watched in almost every household of the country today. The spirit of the show strikes the right chord with our brand's ambition. We are aggressively moving towards becoming a household name in India, and the first choice of every woman. We could not have missed having Bigg Boss on our marketing plan, as it is one of the best stages to be on if one is going all out".



As a brand, RENEE has shaken the barriers of the beauty world with its ground-breaking innovation and introducing the Fab 5- in-1 and Fab 5-in-1 Nude lipsticks. The brand has been serving a complete marketing strategy encompassing social media, OTT and television in the right proportions. With the current participation, it has established its rigorous approach in the beauty domain, presenting in front of its wider audience and will be aggressively looking forward to being part of the reality shows.



