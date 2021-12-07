Remains of Sri Lankan manager killed in Pak flown back home

Colombo, Dec 7 (IANS) The remains of Priyantha Kumara, a Sri Lankan manager who was brutally killed by a mob in Pakistan last week, arrived in Sri Lanka on Monday evening on a special flight from Lahore.



The remains were received by Priyantha's family at the Bandaranaike International Airport and transported to the Negombo State Hospital, where an autopsy will be held after which it will be handed over to his family later on Tuesday in a sealed coffin to conduct a funeral, Xinhua news agency quoted officials as saying.



Kumara, who was employed in a factory in Sialkot in Pakistan as an export manager, was brutally killed by a mob on Friday on allegations that he tore a poster pasted on the wall of the factory bearing religious sentiments.



His body was later dragged on the road and set on fire by the mob, receiving global condemnation.



Sri Lankan officials said that according to information received over 130 people had been arrested in Pakistan since Friday.



Sri Lanka's Foreign Ministry had said in a statement on Sunday that the Sri Lankan High Commission in Islamabad, in coordination with the Foreign Ministry, is also in discussions with the Pakistan authorities and the employer of the deceased regarding payment of compensation.



