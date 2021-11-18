Religious fair showcases police weapons in UP

Bijnor (UP), Nov 18 (IANS) The annual Ganga Snan fair in Bijnor is grabbing headlines this year for a strange reason.



The Uttar Pradesh Police have put up a stall displaying weapons like AK-47, Insas rifle, pump-action gun and carbines at the fair, which is a well-known religious destination that attracts thousands of devotees.



The police stall has become a centre of attraction for those who are coming to take the holy dip in the Ganga. According to official estimates, five lakh people are expected to assemble at the place.



SP (Bijnor) Dharmveer Singh said, "We have taken a leaf out of the Indian Army's book and organised this exhibition. The display of police weapons of this standard will not only increase confidence among the general masses, but also instil a sense of fear among the criminals."



Hundreds of devotees have already visited the exhibition and tried their hands at various weapons after it began on Wednesday.



"They came to the stall and the policemen here not only helped them understand the role of these arms in different operations, but also provided information about the initiatives taken by our department for their safety and security," the SP said.



The four-day fair will culminate at sunset on November 19.



--IANS

amita/arm