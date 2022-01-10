Release of Dulquer Salmaan's 'Salute' postponed due to Covid spike

Chennai, Jan 10 (IANS) The release of director Rosshan Andrrews' much awaited Malayalam film, 'Salute', featuring Dulquer Salmaan in the lead, has been postponed.



The film was eagerly awaited as Dulquer plays a cop in the film for the very first time.



Taking to social media to make the announcement about the film's release being postponed, Dulquer said, "We at Wayfarer films are bound to show social responsibility ahead of our personal interests. Just like all of you, we were most excited and eagerly awaiting our next release.



"Owing to recent developments and the spike in Covid-19 and Omicron cases, we have taken the difficult decision to postpone the release of 'Salute'. We apologise if we've disappointed you. But in times like this we must prioritise health and safety.



"We request everyone to stay safe. We will be back. At the earliest. We thank each and every one of you for your support."



--IANS

mani/kr