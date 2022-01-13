'Reinforce Covid precautionary measures at shrines, mosques in Kashmir'

Srinagar, Jan 13 (IANS) The Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir, Pandurang K. Pole, on Thursday held a virtual meeting with Imams, Khateebs, Ulemas and Mutwallis of mosques and shrines under the Waqf Board regarding reinforcement of Covid-19 guidelines at religious places, besides creating mass awareness.



Appreciating the role of Imams, Ulemas and Khateebs during the first and second Covid waves, Pole reminded them about their religious and social responsibility to play an even better role in educating people by reiterating the Covid precautionary messages frequently on loud speakers, besides strictly enforcing observance of SOPs, including physical distancing, wearing of masks, use of sanitisers, avoiding physical contacts and discouraging crowds.



Further, Pole asked them to use their moral authority to sensitise people, and urged them to use electronic and social media to disseminate awareness regarding Covid appropriate behaviour. He said that we are going through a third wave which may last for about 100 days.



He emphasised on sensitisation of people five times a day by Imams and Khateebs of mosques and shrines.



