Reigning ISL champions Mumbai City sign Brazilian striker Diego Mauricio

Mumbai, Jan 21 (IANS) Indian Super League (ISL) side Mumbai City FC on Friday completed the signing of 30-year old Brazilian striker Diego Mauricio, who joined the Islanders on a short-term deal until May 31 this year.



The Rio-born forward had joined ISL team Odisha FC in the 2020/21 season where he scored 12 goals and had two assists in 20 games. Mauricio joins the Islanders off the back of a short stint with Qatari second division side Al Shahania, where he was the top scorer with eight goals in nine games across all competitions.



The Brazilian has arrived in Goa and will undergo a mandatory quarantine before joining the Mumbai City camp.



Mauricio started off his footballing career in 2006 through the famed academy of Flamengo in Brazil before moving onto the first team where plied his trade until 2012. Over the next few years, he had stints in Brazil (Sport Recife & Red Bull Bragantino), Russia (FC Spartak Vladikavkaz), Portugal (Vitoria FC), Saudi Arabia (Al Qadisiyah), China (Cangzhou Mighty Lions) and in South Korea (Gangwon FC and Busan IPark) before returning to Brazil in 2020 with Centro Sportivo Alagoano.



"I had a good experience last season playing in the ISL but I feel like I have a lot more to achieve in India," said Mauricio.



"The expectations are high when you join a club of Mumbai City's stature. I already know the ambition of the club is to win games and defend the ISL title and we will also be playing in the AFC Champions League which is a big motivation not only for me, but for all the players. I am ready for the challenge and I can't wait to get onto the pitch," he said.



Coach Des Buckingham said, "I am delighted to be able to welcome Diego to the club. He possesses great quality and he has shown it in his time in the ISL last season. His familiarity with the competition will certainly help us and we're confident that Diego can be an asset to the club. We look forward to having him join our group soon."



Mumbai City FC are the current ISL League winners and champions, winning the unique 'double' in the 2020/21 season, and will represent India on the Asian stage in the 2022 AFC Champions League.



--IANS



akm/