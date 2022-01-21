Referendum on amended Belarusian constitution to be held in Feb

Minsk, Jan 21 (IANS) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has signed a decree on calling a referendum to amend the country's Constitution, which will be held on February 27.



According to Igor Karpenko, chairman of the Belarusian Central Commission for Elections and Republican Referendums, the commission is ready to hold the referendum, Xinhua news agency reported.



According to electoral code, the decision adopted by a national referendum shall have a legal force, and it will enter into force 10 days after its official publication.



The central election commission will organise the referendum, sum up its results and observe the enforcement of the appropriate legislation.



On December 27, 2021, a draft constitution was presented for a nationwide discussion.



The draft expands powers of the All-Belarusian People's Assembly, and removes the "non-nuclear" and "neutral" clauses.



