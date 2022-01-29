REET 2021 paper leak case: Top R'than education official removed

Jaipur, Jan 29 (IANS) Taking action in the Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers (REET) 2021 paper leak case, the Rajasthan government on Saturday sacked DP Jaroli, the chairman of the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education with immediate effect.



The opposition BJP has demanded a CBI probe into the matter.



The order issued by Rajasthan government cited Jaroli's incompetency to discharge his duties behind his sacking.



Meanwhile, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has promised a fair investigation into the matter.



He said: "Ever since the information about the REET exam was received, SOG has done a thorough investigation. The state government has given a free hand to the SOG for investigation.



"Those whose involvement has been found are being arrested and strictly interrogated. Action is being taken on the basis of the information revealed in the inquiry. Action will also be taken to immediately suspend and dismiss the government employees who are found guilty of malpractices and dereliction of duty," he said.



Meanwhile, Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia said: "Justice will be done to the youth of Rajasthan only when the investigation of REET case is handed over to CBI. There is no guarantee that the CM will not affect the SOG; the Congress government will help in saving the big fish."



Responding to this, Gehlot said: "It is a pity that some people are creating an environment to bake political loaves so that no upcoming recruitment exam can take place. These people are playing with the future of lakhs of candidates.



"As we all know that in many states, such gangs have been formed who are involved in paper leaks, copying etc in an organized manner which is a matter of concern for all. It is necessary to investigate them and go to the bottom.



"The state government is coming up with a bill for strict provisions regarding copying, paper leak etc. in the budget session. We are fully dedicated to the cause of youth. A high-level committee is being formed under the chairmanship of a retired High Court judge to suggest that the recruitment examinations be conducted smoothly in future," the Chief Minister added.



