REET 2021 cheating case: Oppn targets Rajiv Gandhi Study Circle

Jaipur, Jan 31 (IANS) Amid the rising demand for cancellation of REET 2021 exams trending on social media handles, the state SOG arrested Jaipur's District Coordinator for REET 2021 Pradeep Parashar on Sunday night after the RBSE chairman DP Jaroli was sacked on Saturday in the REET cheating case.



Meanwhile, the opposition has attacked the Rajiv Gandhi Study Circle and has said that senior officials of the organisation were given the charge of REET 2021.



Leader of opposition Gulabchand Kataria and Rajya Sabha MP Kirorilal Meena made serious allegations against the NGO Rajiv Gandhi Study Circle and alleged that people associated with this organisation are the masterminds of the crime.



Meena said that the people associated with the Rajiv Gandhi Study Circle are the masterminds of the paper leak.



Kataria meanwhile said that Subhash Garg, state minister, is national coordinator of the NGO. Jaroli, sacked as RBSE chairman, is a member of its advisory committee. Pradeep Parashar who was appointed as coordinator for REET 2021 from Jaipur district is also regional coordinator. He said that at a time when the Chief Minister himself is a chairman for this organisation, it is difficult for the SOG to undertake a thorough investigations in a transparent manner and hence the probe should be handed over to the CBI.



Meanwhile CM Ashok Gehlot formed a high level committee late night on Sunday to examine and suggest ways for recruitment agencies and examination bodies to hold exams in a safe and fair manner.



The panel will be headed by retired judge Vijay Kumar Vyas, former chairman of RPSC Mahendra Kumawat along with principal secretary of personnel. This committee has been asked to submit its report in 45 days.



The SOG shall now interrogate Parashar and DP Jarauli face to face.



ADG SOG Ashok Rathod said that the results of those candidates who have passed REET with the help of copying, will be cancelled after collecting details. All such candidates will be disqualified and legal action shall be taken against them. Till date, the SOG has arrested 13 such people.



Earlier, during investigation, it was found that Pradeep Parashar had passed the paper from the strongroom of the education complex to the copying gang including Bhajanlal, Prithvilal Meena.



The SOG has started scrutinizing the call records of the accused, namely Bhajanlal, Ramkripal Meena, Udram Bishnoi and Pradeep Parashar.



Based on Bhajanlal's call records, the SOG has also sought data of some candidates from the REET office in Ajmer. Now these REET candidates will be investigated and questioned by the SOG.



--IANS

111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111arc/bg