Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Denis Villeneuve mourn Jean-Marc Vallee

Los Angeles, Dec 28 (IANS) Hollywood stars Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley and Denis Villeneuve have remembered Canadian director Jean-Marc Vallee who died on Saturday.



Vallee, who directed films such as 'Dallas Buyers Club' and 'Wild' and helmed TV projects including 'Big Little Lies' and 'Sharp Objects', died suddenly at his cabin outside Quebec City, Canada on Saturday. He was 58 years old, reports variety.com.



"I am in shock. Complete and utter shock," 'Big Little Lies' actress Shailene Woodley wrote in an Instagram story.



"I guess somehow I know you will turn it into a grand adventure and one of the books, one I can't wait to read and watch when my time comes. It doesn't make sense though, dude. It doesn't make sense. Maybe when we wake up tomorrow you'll be there laughing saying it was just a satirical short film you made. That it's not real."



Canadian director Tanya Lapointe shared a tribute from her husband, fellow Quebecois filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, on Instagram.



"How must I forget these lonesome tears in my eyes? As you told me before: go out there and shine, crazy diamond!" wrote Villeneuve.



"I love you my friend."



"Jean-Marc Vallee's passion for his work is equally matched by the care and consideration he showed to everyone he collaborated with," Endeavor Content said in a statement.



The production company had partnered with Vallee's Crazyrose on 'Lady in the Lake' and 'The Player's Table'.



"We are honoured to have worked with him as a producing partner and as a friend. On behalf of our colleagues, our productions, we extend our heartfelt condolences to his sons, family, Nathan Ross and the entire Crazyrose team."



'Big Little Lies' and 'Wild' star Reese Witherspoon wrote: "My heart is broken. My friend. I love you."



Laura Dern, who also worked with Vallee on 'Big Little Lies' and 'Wild', mourned the director as "one of our great and purest artistes and dreamers."



"It's hard to imagine someone as vital, energetic and present as Jean-Marc being gone. I'm shattered," Nicole Kidman wrote. "He was at the centre of my creative universe and I can't overstate his significance to me."



Vallee's publicist Bumble Ward conveyed her own shock over the news.



"What you may not know is that he was sweet and kind, full of gratitude, remembered birthdays and sent awesome mixtapes, while still being a creative genius," Ward wrote.



--IANS

dc/kr