Reena Aggarwal: You really need to work hard to please the audience today

Mumbai, Dec 22 (IANS) 'Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2' actress Reena Aggarwal feels that it's not easy to create content that resonates with the viewers today especially when there is a variety of content on different mediums.



Reena, who plays the role of lead character Ram's (played by Nakuul Mehta) girlfriend, Vedika, shares more on the same, saying: "Over the years, the audience has evolved which is why run-of-the-mill content doesn't work anymore on television. The makers really need to step over and above to please the audience today."



"Our show, 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2' has been continuously garnering the love and admiration of the viewers. We must be doing something right. I personally take great pride in being part of a project that is so vastly loved by the masses," she adds.



The upcoming track of the show will showcase Vedika will move into Ram and Priya's (Disha Parmar) house to make things more complicated and create conflict between Ram and Priya.



'Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.



