Reduce vehicle usage by 30% on emergency basis: GRAP

New Delhi, Nov 13 (IANS) In the wake of the 'severe' air quality in Delhi, the Graded Action Response Plan (GRAP) has advised THE government and private offices along with other establishments to reduce vehicle usage by at least 30 per cent on an 'emergency' basis to curb vehicular emission.



The vehicle usage could be minimised by working from home, carpooling, and optimising field activities, etc, a sub sub-committee of GRAP constituted by Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) order said.



GRAP convened a meeting on Friday to review the air quality of the national capital, which was under 'severe' category and exceeded the threshold limit of PM10 at 500 Aug/m3 and PM 2.5 at 300 Aug/m3 in Delhi-NCR.



The order has further advised people to limit outdoor activities to minimise their exposure.



Delhi's overall air quality on Saturday morning stood at 499 under the 'severe' category, as per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).



"Implementing agencies at appropriate level, must closely monitor actions taken and submit daily report to concerned SPCBs/PCC, which will review and further submit reports to CAQM and CPCB," it added.



The order also asked the concerned authorities to strictly follow all actions mentioned in guidelines issued November 8, with more rigour.



"Ensure that all brick kilns remain closed in Delhi-NCR as per the directions of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), closure of all hot mix plants and stone crushers in Delhi-NCR, maximise the generation of power from existing natural gas-based plants to reduce the operation of coal-based power plants in the NCR, introduce differential rates to encourage off-peak travel," the November 8 order read.



Besides, states are supposed to disseminate information about air pollution levels and for creating awareness among citizens regarding steps to minimise air pollution, it added.



--IANS

rdk/sks/ksk/