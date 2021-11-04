Reduce prices of LPG cylinders too: Goa LoP to Modi

Panaji, Nov 4 (IANS) Reducing fuel prices on Diwali eve is just not enough to curb inflation in the country, Goa Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat said on Thursday. He urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to slash the price of LPG cylinders too.



"This is not enough. Will the Prime Minister also reduce LPG cylinder prices? The Goa Chief Minister must immediately cut VAT on fuel and give relief to Goans," Kamat said on Thursday.



The former Chief Minister also said that PM Modi was forced to reduce fuel prices, because of several defeats faced by the Bharatiya Janata Party in bypolls in several parts of the country.



Late on Wednesday, the central government had slashed prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively, by reducing excise duty on the fuels.



Following suit, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also announced a reduction of petrol prices by Rs 7 each on petrol and diesel, reducing the overall price of diesel by Rs 17 per litre and petrol by Rs 12 per litre in Goa.



