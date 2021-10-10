Redmi K50 Pro+ to feature a 120Hz AMOLED display, 108 MP camera

Beijing, Oct 10 (IANS) Redmi is likely to announce the K50 series of smartphones by February next year and now a new report has claimed that the handset will come with a 120Hz AMOLED display, and a 108MP main camera.



The upcoming Snapdragon 898 mobile platform is expected to power the K50 Pro+, reports GSMArena.



The rear camera setup of the Redmi K50 Pro+ may feature a 108MP primary camera and a periscope zoom lens. Probably, it will come equipped with a triple camera unit.



Under the hood, it should run on Android 12 with the latest MIUI interface on top and pack a 5,000mAh or larger battery with 67W or 120W fast-charging support.



Redmi recently launched the Redmi 10 Prime in India. The Redmi 10 Prime is priced at Rs 12,499 for the base 4GB and 64GB storage and Rs 14,999 for the 6GB and 128GB model.



The smartphone features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution and a 90Hz adaptive refresh rate.



it houses a quad rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary snapper, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth lens. There is also an 8MP selfie camera.



--IANS

wh/vd