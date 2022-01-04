Recruitment process for 14,000 posts in Kalyana K'taka region to start: CM Bommai

Kalaburagi, (Karnataka) Jan 4 (IANS) Recruitment process to fill 14,000 posts in Kalyana Karnataka region would be initiated, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said here on Tuesday.



While interacting with mediapersons at Kalaburagi airport, he said that financial approval has been given to fill 14,000 posts in various departments, including 5,000 in the Education department, in Kalyana Karnataka region.



Replying to a question on Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board(KKRDB), he said, full time officers would be posted to KKRDB. The Board would be constituted in the next two days. A 3,000 crore action plan has been prepared for the Board and a decision in this regard would be taken soon.



"A high-level meeting involving the Task Force and expert committee members would be held later in the evening to discuss the Covid situation. A rise in Covid cases is being witnessed all over the world and in our neighbouring states. Stringent precautionary measures have been taken in border districts to control the spread. Long term measures need to be drawn up for Covid control in the coming days," Bommai said.



Instructions have been issued to augment medical infrastructure. Arrangements have been made to ensure additional beds, ICU facilities, oxygen supply and adequate stock of medicines, he said. As for any chances of declaring holiday for schools, it would be decided based on experts' suggestions, he said.



Replying to a question about the possibility of imposing a lock down in the state, he said, the previous two waves of Covid had dented the economy. The economy is showing recovery now. Therefore, the state government is contemplating precautionary measures without affecting the daily economic activities, he said.



He stressed the importance of public cooperation in controlling Covid and appealed to them to follow the Covid guidelines diligently.



Reacting to the incident in Ramanagar yesterday, Bommai said: "Such kind of behaviour is not Karnataka culture. One can present their views in a gentle manner. This kind of behaviour is not good for anyone."



--IANS

