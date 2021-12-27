Record snowfall in Japan

Tokyo, Dec 27 (IANS) A powerful cold air mass has triggered record snowfall in some parts of Japan, leading to the disruption of transportation systems, local media reported on Monday.



According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, 68 cm of snow fell in Hikone city, Shiga Prefecture, and 71 cm accumulated in Asago City, Hyogo Prefecture in a 24-hour period through early Monday, both hitting record highs, reports Xinhua news agency.



Due to the heavy snow, a car accident caused a traffic jam of about 20 vehicles at around 6.30 a.m. on the Maizuru-Wakasa Expressway in Kyoto Prefecture, western Japan.



The road operator, West Nippon Expressway Co., closed both outbound and inbound lanes of the expressway until the snow was removed. The expressway was fully reopened past noon.



In addition, a large truck got stuck just before dawn on a section of the National Route 8 in Hikone city. The incident at one point caused a backup of traffic stretching for about 2 km.



The heavy snow caused the Tokaido Shinkansen Line that runs between Tokyo and Osaka to operate at slower speeds.



The weather agency warned that heavy snowfall could continue through Tuesday, and strong winds, as well as icy roads, should draw cautions.



People in the Hokuriku and Tohoku regions are advised to remain alert as the snow clouds are expected to gradually move east.



In the 24 hours through Tuesday morning, up to 90 cm of snow is expected in Niigata Prefecture and 80 cm in the Kansai region and Gifu Prefecture.



--IANS

ksk/

