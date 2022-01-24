Recipes to keep you warm this winter season

By IANSlife

New Delhi, Jan 24 (IANSlife) Winters mean hot chocolate, lots of chai and coffee... and snacks to go along with these. This also leads to gaining of those unwanted pounds..., OZiva, a leading clean, plant-based nutrition and wellness brand gets their their in-house dietician and nutritionist, Nidhi Shah, to share a few guilt free recipes to keep you warm this season.





Sugar Free Til Laddoo



Ingredients:



1 cup sesame seeds

? cup walnuts

13-14 almonds

3 tbsp pumpkin seeds

3 tbsp flax seeds

½ cup soaked chia seeds

5-6 dates

2 tbsp raisins

1 tsp cardamom powder

¼ tsp cinnamon powder

½ scoop OZiva Organic Plant Protein



Method:



1. Soak chia seeds in water for about 20-30 mins

2. Soak raisin and dates for about 15-20 mins

3. Strain water and blend soaked chia seeds, dates and raisin into fine paste

4. Dry roast sesame seeds until the color changes to light brown

5. In another pan dry roast almonds + walnuts + pumpkin seeds

6. Separately dry roast flax seeds

7. Let them cool and blend all roasted nuts and seeds into a powder

8. Mix the paste, nuts powder and sesame seeds together

9. Add cardamom powder, cinnamon powder and OZiva Organic Plant Protein

10. Mix well and bind into ladoos in small portions

11. Cool for 10 mins in refrigerator



Hot Chocolate



Ingredients:



4 cup milk

Powdered jaggery as per taste

3 tbsp cocoa powder

50g dark chocolate



Method:



1. Pour milk to the pan on low flame and add cocoa powder

2. Still until there are no lumps

3. Heat for 1 minute

4. Add jaggery powder

5. Add cinnamon powder (if wish to)

6. Mix well and add dark chocolate pieces

7. Keep stirring until ready

Ragi Idli



Ingredients:



1 cup Ragi flour

½ cup urad dal

1 cup rawa

1 inch of ginger

1 green chili

1 tsp mustard seed

10-12 curry leaves

Salt, to taste

1 tsp OZiva Organic Plant Protein

A pinch of baking soda



Method:



1. Rinse urad dal and soak it for 4-5 hours

2. Soak rawa in a separate bowl for 4 hours

3. Strain water from both dal and rawa

4. Blend and make a smooth bater of the soaked dal

5. Add soaked rawa in the bater

6. Add raki flour

7. Mix and aerate

8. Ferment for 8-9 hours or overnight

9. Mix the barter well

10. Heat ghee in a pan

11. Add mustard seeds and curry leaves

12. Add crushed ginger and green chillies

13. Add a little water and let it cook

14. Add it to the barter

15. Add pinch of baking soda and OZiva Organic Plant Protein

16. Grease the idli mold

17. Fill the bater in the mold and let it steam for 12-15mins



