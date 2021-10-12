Recent counter insurgency ops in Kashmir based on human intelligence: Lt Gen Pandey

Srinagar, Oct 12 (IANS) Lt. General D.P. Pandey, General officer commanding (GOC) of the Army's Srinagar headquartered 15 corps said on Tuesday that anti-militancy operations launched by them in the past few days are based on human intelligence and he would not like to connect any of these with the events that took place in Srinagar or elsewhere recently.



"Security forces and the people of Kashmir need to be very careful to keep the communal harmony intact," Lt. General Pandey told reporters on the sidelines of a function in Srinagar today.



Talking about the recent anti-militancy operations undertaken by the army, he said, "I would not like to connect these operations with any of the events that took place in Srinagar or elsewhere," he said in an obvious reference to the selected killings in Srinagar.



He said the civilian killings are highly condemnable and the security forces and the people need to be very careful to keep the communal harmony intact.



On infiltration attempts, he said so far two attempts have been made and both were foiled.



