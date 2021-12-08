Rebel Wilson's management were opposed to weight loss plan

Los Angeles, Dec 8 (IANS) Hollywood star Rebel Wilson has said that her management team were opposed to her losing weight because she had been so successful playing the "funny fat girl".



Wilson told 'BBC Breakfast': "I got a lot of pushback from my own team actually, here in Hollywood, when I said OK, I'm going to do this year of health, I feel like I'm really gonna physically transform and change my life.



"And they were like why? Why would you wanna do that? Because I was earning millions of dollars being the funny fat girl and being that person."



The actress used food as a way of "numbing emotions" and as a defense mechanism to hide her insecurity at not being a "natural performer", reports femalefirst.co.uk.



She said: "I knew deep down inside that some of the emotional eating behaviours I was doing was not healthy. Like I did not need a tub of ice cream every night. That was not, that was me kind of numbing emotions using food, which wasn't the healthiest thing.'



"I think it was dealing with not being a natural performer, and having to perform every day. And that pressure and internal stress to be able to perform like that."



--IANS

dc/