Rebel Wilson is 'taking a break' from dating

Los Angeles, Nov 12 (IANS) Actress Rebel Wilson is "taking a break" from dating after enjoying a "hot girl summer" in which she went on several dates following her split from Jacob Busch.



The 'Pitch Perfect' star said she went on a few dates over the summer following her split from Busch four months after they made their relationship Instagram official, reports femalefirst.co.uk.



She's now finished with her "hot girl summer", and isn't interested in going on any more dates for the time being.



She said: "I was doing a thing called 'Hot Girl Summer', I heard about it in rap songs, and I was like, 'This sounds fun'. (But) it wasn't really me. I'm a bit more of a conservative girl, normally.



"(I) did date a few people over the summer and I had a really nice time. I'm currently single and looking for the right person. So, we'll see. From every relationship, you learn stuff all about yourself and what you're looking for. I haven't quite met my match just yet, but here's hoping."



The 41-year-old also said she has taken her profile off of dating sites because she got "too much attention" from men she wasn't interested in.



She added: "I got too much attention, so I'm not on anymore. My friends say certain cities are better to meet people than others. Like, for example, Aspen is a very good place. Now everyone is going to go to Aspen.



"If there's a good social event or something, (and) I feel like there might be interesting people there, I'll make the effort to go. But at the moment, I'm taking a break and just trying to see if it happens organically in real life or through friend setups or something."



When she does decide to jump back into the dating pool, the actress already has an idea of who she'd like to date an NFL player.



She told People magazine: "I mean, I love NFL players. Their brute strength and physicality? Awesome! But unfortunately, from my interactions, they're not the most faithful. So that's not good."



--IANS

dc/ksk/







