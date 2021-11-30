realme working on GT 2 Pro as its first premium flagship phone: CEO

Beijing, Nov 30 (IANS) Smartphone brand realme has officially confirmed that the company is working towards unveiling realme GT 2 Pro, which sits in the high-end segment of the market.



The company's CEO Sky Li recently confirmed via a tweet that the upcoming smartphone is the first and most premium flagship phone of the brand, reports GizmoChina.



According to the report, the smartphone is expected to start at over $800 (Rs 59,500).



The smartphone is likely to include dual 50MP sensors and an 8MP camera setup. The device is also expected to have a GR lens that should deliver the best shooting performance by reducing ghosting, multi-coating on all surfaces, and providing resistance against backlighting.



The device is also expected to feature a 32MP front camera and a 5000mAh battery with 125W UltraDart charging.



The realme GT 2 Pro may feature a 6.8-inch 120Hz WQHD+ OLED display. The device was listed recently on AnTuTu showing it will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor backed by 12GB RAM, 256GB internal storage.



