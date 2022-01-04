realme unveils its flagship 'GT 2 Series' in China

Beijing, Jan 4 (IANS) Smartphone brand realme has unveiled its much-awaited flagship smartphone series -- realme GT 2 Series -- for Chinese consumers.



The company said that the realme GT 2 starts at CNY 2,599, and the realme GT 2 Pro will start at CNY 3,699 during the early bird sales in the country.



"With the realme GT 2 series, we are moving towards the premium smartphone segment and it is equivalent to starting a new business," Sky Li, Founder and CEO, realme, said in a statement.



"realme has always strived to build excellent user experiences with best-in-class technology and powerful performance, and we will continue to walk on the same path," he added.



The realme GT 2 Pro features a 2K AMOLED Flat Display with LTPO 2.0 Technology. It is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and houses 5000mAh with 65W SuperDart Charge. It sports a triple-camera setup.



The realme GT 2 Pro will be available in three storage variants -- 8GB+128GB, 12GB+256GB, and 12GB+512GB -- and four colours - paper white, paper green, steel black, and titanium blue.



The realme GT 2 comes with similar features as that of the GT 2 Pro, including design, and battery. It features a 120Hz E4 AMOLED Display, stainless steel vapour cooling plus, GT Mode 3.0 and is powered by the powerful Snapdragon 888 5G Processor.



The realme GT 2 will be available in 3 storage variants -- 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256G and 12G+256G -- and four colours, which are the same as realme GT 2 Pro.



--IANS

vc/vd